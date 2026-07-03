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George Floyd's Family Says 'Not Enough Has Changed' After His Death
Life

Six Years After George Floyd’s Killing, Family Says 'Not Enough Has Changed'

Six years after the video that shocked the world, George Floyd’s relatives confront grief, stalled police reform, and Derek Chauvin’s latest bid for freedom.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Chrystul Kizer pictured during a hearing in the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 15, 2019
Life

Sex Trafficking Survivor Chrystul Kizer Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Killing Her Abuser

Kizer fatally shot her 34-year-old alleged abuser in 2018 and set his body on fire when she was merely 17.

Alex Ocho696 days ago
The North Face logo on a glass window with blurred figures and store interior visible in the background
Style

North Face Offers Discount for U.K. Customers Who Take Its 'Allyship in the Outdoors' Course

The course on allyship and racial inclusion was launched in November and can be taken by United Kingdom-based individuals.

Jaelani Turner-Williams862 days ago
Man gets name cleared after wrongful conviction
Life

Man Who Spent 38 Years Behind Bars for Murder He Didn’t Commit Declared ‘Factually Innocent’

The man, 69-year-old Maurice Hastings, said he was "grateful" for this week's ruling. Last October, his conviction was vacated and he was released.

Trace William Cowen1233 days ago
Man freed after nearly three decades behind bars
Life

Judge Overturns Murder Conviction of Innocent Man Who Served Nearly 28 Years Behind Bars

The case makes history in St. Louis and results in the freedom of 50-year-old Lamar Johnson, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1995.

Trace William Cowen1248 days ago
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screen capture of elmore corrections inmate
Life

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows 'Deteriorating Health' in Prison

A sister of an inmate in Alabama is calling for justice after she received two images of an unrecognizable version of her loved one with the words "Get Help."

James R. Sanders1392 days ago
Yo Gotti attends Roc Nation's Social Justice Summit
Music

Yo Gotti, Charlamagne tha God, and More Speak at Roc Nation & United Justice Coalition’s Social Justice Summit

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joined forces with the United Justice Coalition on Saturday to host the inaugural social justice summit in New York City.

Brad Callas1454 days ago
texas flag
Life

Texas Board of Education Strikes Down Call to Rebrand Slavery in Classrooms as ‘Involuntary Relocation’

A group of nine educators approached the board of education on June 15 with a proposal to rename slavery as involuntary relocation in second grade classrooms.

James R. Sanders1475 days ago
Melody Ehsani Black Women in Defiance Collection
Style

Melody Ehsani Releases ‘Black Women in Defiance’ Bracelet Collection

The collaborative range consists of 10 bracelets that pay homage to Black women activists and historical figures, including Audre Lorde and Billie Holiday.

Joshua Espinoza1514 days ago
Cardi B in an interview with David Letterman
Music

Cardi B Tells David Letterman About Her ‘Responsibility’ to Speak on Political Subjects

On Netflix's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,' Cardi B opened up to David Letterman about why she chooses to actively engage with politics.

Joe Price1519 days ago
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United Justice Coalition inaugural social justice convention
Life

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Announces Details for United Justice Coalition Summit in New York City

The event, billed as the first of its kind, will take place this summer in New York City. Topics will include criminal justice reform, mental health, and more.

Trace William Cowen1527 days ago
lauren smith fields and brother lakeem jetter
Life

Exclusive: Interview with Mother and Brother of Lauren Smith-Fields Amid News of Homicide Investigation

In an exclusive interview with Complex, attorney for the family of Lauren Smith-Fields confirms that they'll be seeking the help of the Department of Justice.

James R. Sanders1629 days ago
Rihanna Fenty gestures prior to speaking as she is named Barbado's 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony.
Music

Rihanna's Foundation to Donate $15 Million to Organizations Fighting for Climate Justice

Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation has pledged to donate $15 million to groups fighting for climate justice. The money will be divided between 18 organizations.

Abel Shifferaw1633 days ago
"Screenshot from Roc Nation's "We See You" Video
Life

Jay-Z's Team Roc Urges DOJ to Investigate Kansas City Police Department

The social justice arm of Roc Nation, along with nonprofit Midwest Innocence Project, wrote that there is “no excuse to justify the DOJ’s silence."

Brenton Blanchet1641 days ago
Drake and Kanye benefit concert
Music

Drake and Kanye Cover Each Other at Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Ye Asks Kim K to 'Run Right Back to Me'

Kanye and Drake reunited onstage Thursday night for their Free Larry Hoover benefit concert after squashing their beef, and even covered each other’s songs.

Joe Price1680 days ago
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J. Prince attends VH1's Hip-Hop Honors in 2010
Music

J. Prince on Helping Squash Kanye and Drake’s Beef: Larry Hoover Sr. 'Planted the Seed, and I Watered It'

"I believe by Drake and Kanye being an example, as two of hip-hop’s top artists, that lives would be saved,” J. Prince said of helping end the drama.

Brad Callas1682 days ago
kanye west
Music

Kanye West Bringing Larry Hoover Benefit Concert With Drake to Amazon Prime and IMAX

Kanye West brings his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert to IMAX and Amazon Prime streaming platform on Dec. 9, giving giving access to over 240 countries.

James R. Sanders1682 days ago

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