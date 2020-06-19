Teyana Taylor is one of the many artists honoring Juneteenth with new music.

Taylor drops The Album, featuring an all-star guest list: Rick Ross, Erykah Badu, Quavo, Kehlani, Missy Elliott, Future, Davido, Big Sean, King Combs, and Lauryn Hill all make appearances.

Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert appears on “Wake Up Love” while her daughter Junie is featured on “Junie.”

Taylor recently revealed that she's pregnant at the end of the music video for “Wake Up Love.” This will be the couple’s second child together.

The album is broken up by “studio” rooms (which appropriately spell out “album” reading from top to bottom). At 23 songs in length, it is significantly longer than 2018’s K.T.S.E., which was eight songs. Taylor was part of G.O.O.D. Music’s seven-song album rollout, promising to re-release an updated version of K.T.S.E. but it never materialized.

From those sessions, “We Got Love” appears at the end of The Album, replacing Kanye West with her doing his verse. Lauryn Hill speaks about wealth and abundance at the end.

Along with the release date of her third studio album, Taylor also announces a collaboration with M·A·C Cosmetics for a limited edition make-up launch.

According to a press release, “M·A·C x Teyana Taylor collection has been over a year in the making, born out of a partnership between M·A·C and Teyana stemming from her authentic love for the brand and its artistry.”

Inspired by her love for classic ‘90s fashion and beauty, she worked alongside M·A·C to create her multi-product collection.

“I was inspired by the ‘90s and the heart and soul of Harlem and wanted to show that through the shades and packaging,” she said in a statement.

On her relationship with the M·A·C product, she adds, “I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like M•A•C who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years. I’ve been a fan of M•A•C ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the M•A•C team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”

More details about M·A·C X Teyana Taylor will be coming soon. In the meantime, stream her new project below.