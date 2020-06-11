The Atlanta rap collective Spillage Village have returned with their latest track "End of Daze" featuring Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, and Hollywood JB. The new song—which features production credits from longtime J. Cole producer Elite, Mike Dean, and several others—also came laced with a visual treatment that features all of the Spillage Village members enjoying a smoke and rap session as they watch the world collapse on TV.

The song's premise, as well as the music video, is meant to reflect on all of the catastrophic events that have happened in 2020 already—Kobe Bryant's tragic passing, natural disasters, the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, and COVID-19—which makes it feel like we are arriving at the "end of days," otherwise known as the end of the world. While somber throughout, the song closes with a smooth singing outro accompanied by guitar from Olu that carries the message of love enduring through all the pain and strife.

"End of Daze" counts as the first musical offering fans have received from the Atlanta collective in a quite some time. Spillage Village came together back in 2010 when founding members Olu and WowGr8 of Dreamville's EarthGang recruited fellow Atlanta native and labelmate J.I.D when they all attended Hampton University. The group would eventually grow and add members such as 6lack, Hollywood JB, Jurdan Bryant, Mereba, Benji, and its latest member Deante' Hitchcock.

EarthGang teased the release of this single throughout the past few days, sharing different cover art and video graphics for it as well.

They also teased a possible Spillage Village project back in March called Spilligion that could arrive later this year.

You can watch the full music video for Spillage Village's "End of Daze" up top.