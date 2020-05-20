Deante' Hitchcock just released a gritty and powerful music video for his song "Attitude" featuring Young Nudy. The two Atlanta natives are seen in strictly black and white, with Deante' rapping as he is simultaneously being forced out of his vehicle and arrested, but his attitude is unaffected.

"I don’t think anyone saw it coming and that’s something I really love about this collaboration," Hitchcock said about working with Nudy. "Me and Nudy brought two completely different worlds and soundscapes together and made something crazy and it’s still 100 percent Atlanta."

"Attitude," premiering above, is on Hitchcock's debut album Better, which dropped last week. In a recent interview, Hitchcock said he wants Better to be the solid foundation for him to build the rest of his career off of.

"I hope it sets the foundation 'cause, like, even going into the Dreamville sessions I knew damn near everybody that was in there, but they didn’t know me," Hitchcock recalled of the massive studio sessions he was part of for J. Cole and Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3 project. "And if they did know me, it was kinda like: 'Oh shit I’ve seen you rapping in the car. You was the car freestyle guy.' And that’s not how I wanted it to be."

Deante' has grown since his memorable performance on ROTD 3. Being on that project not only made him a Grammy nominee, it also gave him the tools to put Better together. The album features a star-studded cast including Miguel, 6lack, J.I.D, and Young Nudy among others.

You can stream Deante' Hitchcock's debut album Better down below, and watch the video for "Attitude" up top.