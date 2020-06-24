South African star, Nasty C, released his latest mixtape, ZULU, on Wednesday.

ZULU is Nasty C's first international mixtape. He put the project together with the help of legendary mixtape DJ, DJ Whoo Kid, which Nasty C described as a rewarding experience.

"ZULU is a dope project that I’m excited to drop. Working on this mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid has been great," Nasty C told Complex. "It’s my first international mixtape collab. We put this together during lockdown, sending tracks back and forth and really got to know each other well during the process. I think our fans are gonna love it."

The project features Mishlawi and Crowned Yung. T.I. joined Nasty C on the track "They Don't," which addresses the social unrest that has taken over the world. "They Don't" is the first time the pair has worked together and they performed the track together on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Tip is also on the project's first track, "Poetry."

Listen to Nasty C's new mixtape, ZULU, below.