Lil Baby made it back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

My Turn returned to the top spot on the Billboard 200 last week, more than three months after finishing in first in its debut week. Lil Baby's second studio effort is now the third album this year to spend, at least, three weeks at No. 1, joining Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd's After Hours.

While he was admittedly excited about possibly having the No. 1 album on Billboard heading into the release of My Turn, Lil Baby confessed that the connection he has with his fans is more rewarding than anything the charts can offer. "Numbers ain't really that important," he said. "They are when you go No. 1... but, for the most part, don't try to think about the numbers. Just try to go as hard as you can go."

My Turn earned 72,000 equivalent album units this week, which were almost entirely aided by streaming (71,000). Its overall numbers are a considerable bump in comparison to the 65,000 units he pulled in last week. After Lil Baby, the rest of the pack fell off a cliff. Lady Gaga's Chromatica finished in second again, despite amassing only 44,000 units.

It was still just enough to fend off DaBaby's Blame It on Baby, and Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone, which surged up the charts before landing in third and fourth, respectively.

Lil Baby also has reason to celebrate his success on the Billboard Hot 100 as "We Paid," his collab with 42 Dugg, saw the biggest streaming gain this week, leaping from 55th to 34th.