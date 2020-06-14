Lil Baby's My Turn has returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following a 13-week hiatus from the top spot. It's the biggest gap for a return to No. 1 since the soundtrack for A Star Is Born took 17 weeks to make it back atop Billboard in March 2019.

Lil Baby scored his first Billboard No. 1 in early March after My Turn earned 197,000 equivalent album units in its debut week. The following week, his second studio effort dipped to fourth, and never found its way back to the top until this week. My Turn was aided by an underwhelming week on Billboard, as none of the debut albums even cracked the top 40.

My Turn pulled in 65,000 album units, which was barely enough to prevent Lady Gaga's Chromatica from finishing first in back-to-back weeks. Chromatica saw a 77 percent drop in its second week, amassing 64,000 units. My Turn's haul is the lowest sum for a No. 1 album in a single week since When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish took home top honors despite having just 62,000 units last June.

The latest Billboard success of My Turn comes after Lil Baby dropped the song and video for "The Bigger Picture" where he addresses the murder of George Floyd, police brutality, and the protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The proceeds earned from the song will go to The National Association of Black Journalists, The Bail Project, and Black Lives Matter.