In a statement released Sunday night, Jay-Z is urging Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to "do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to fullest extent of the law."

"After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what's right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case," he said. "Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a black man in pain. YES, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one."

Walz revealed earlier today that he had a heart-to-heart conversation with Jay-Z on Saturday night, where the multi-hyphenate tried to impress upon him how Floyd's death impacted him as a father. "It was so incredibly human," Walz recalled, per FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul. "It was a dad—and I think quite honestly a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here."

"He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking," Walz added. "He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It's a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotas are focused on."

"Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law," Jay-Z continued in his statement. "This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also announced Sunday that Ellison had been appointed as lead prosecutor in the investigation into Floyd's murder. NBC News reports the appointment came after members of the House representing Minneapolis penned a letter, asking that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman seek the help of Ellison in prosecuting this case. "Unfortunately, our constituents, especially constituents of color, have lost faith in the ability of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to fairly and impartially investigate and prosecute these cases," the letter reads.

"I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right," Jay-Z concluded. "Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."

Meek Mill and Jay-Z's Reform Alliance also released statement in conjunction with Jay-Z's. You can read it below.