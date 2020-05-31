Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz got an unexpected call on Saturday night from Jay-Z, who appealed for justice in the murder of George Floyd.

Walz disclosed the moment during a press conference on Sunday. “I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served," he said.

Walz described Jay as "incredibly human," before recounting the call in more detail. "It was a dad – and I think quite honestly, a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here. He said he feels the compassion and the humanity of these folks who are speaking. He knows the world is watching, and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It’s a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on.”

Twitter showed enormous support for Jay-Z's efforts.

Hov directly reaching out to the Minnesota governor isn’t out of character. Jay-Z is known for actively fighting injustices, particularly through the social justice arm of Roc Nation, Team Roc. In early May, Hov and Team Roc demanded that Georgia’s government officials promptly handle Ahmaud Arbery’s case. Hov, Alicia Keys, Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, and two Team Roc attorney’s penned an open letter to a handful of state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp.