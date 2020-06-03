Fat Joe and Jay-Z ended their long-standing beef when Hov made an appearance on the remix of Fat Joe and Remy Ma's smash record "All the Way Up." Although the 2016 moment was monumental, Joey Crack claims it could have been even sweeter.

During an episode of Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Fat Joe said another generational talent that was supposed to make an appearance on the "All the Way Up" remix.

"I got a FaceTime call maybe three times while 'All the Way Up' was out," Joe told Rosenberg around the episode's 29-minute mark. "And it was your man, the 6 God, Drake."

Fat Joe said Drake wanted the instrumental so that he could lay a verse for the remix. But because the track would mark his reconciliation with Hova, Jigga convinced him not to put an extra artist on the track.

"[Jay-Z] said 'Look, Joe. It means so much to the history between us, let's not put no one else on the song,'" Joe recalled. "He's not referring to Drake... Everyone wanted to get on the remix."

After Fat Joe's comments started to get picked up my media outlets, the rapper made it clear Jay-Z did not specifically block Drake from being on the remix. "Jay z did not keep drake off atwu he never knew who would be on the remix he wanted just me him and remy," he wrote on Twitter.

Along with keeping his promise to the Jigga Man, Fat Joe touched on police brutality and the current state of America. The rapper told Rosenberg he feels that cameras and monitoring of the police has become the greatest liberation tool.

"It's all being televised. This is all being filmed. You can't escape it no more," Joe said at the Open Late episode's eight-minute mark. "The worst thing that ever happened to police are cameras and social media."