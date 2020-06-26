Bryson Tiller is celebrating a landmark occasion. The singer revealed on Thursday that he’s graduated from high school.

The Louisville native took to Twitter to share the news, sharing a photo of those who were candidates for 2020 graduation. He wrote, “Class of 2020 Graduation cap I never thought about going back to school until i started thinking about my goals and how to reach them. getting my High School diploma was step 1 Heavy check markCollege is 100% next. thank you IHS & @JCPSKY.”

Tiller received his diploma from Iroquois High School, which is located in his hometown. The 27-year-old also shared a video of himself throwing his own graduation ceremony at home.

Quavo also received his high school diploma. In May, the Migos rapper shared photos of himself in a cap and gown, captioning the image, “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020.” He added, “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

Graduations across the country were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Barack Obama hosted YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 livestream, which honored all the graduating students who were unable to have ceremonies due to the virus. Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Kevin Durant, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter, Yara Shahidi, Taylor Swift, and more made appearances.