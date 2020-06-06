6lack has marked his birthday with the release of "Float," a new track featuring production by Nick Mira and Jack Rochon, among others.

The track will appear on the forthcoming 6pc Hot EP which 6lack says is "coming soon" and—as the title suggests—boasts six new ones.

Stream "Float" above via YouTube and/or grab it on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, etc.

The Grammy-nominated artist also announced the impending launch of his own brand of hot sauce called 600 Degrees, which is set to accompany the release of the 6pc Hot EP:

Back in 2018, 6lack dropped his most recent full-length, the gold-certified East Atlanta Love Letter featuring "Pretty Little Fears" with J. Cole and the Future-assisted title track.

Last month, 6lack came through with the video for his "ATL Freestyle," the release of which was complemented by a note to fans in which he addressed the recent murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

"Nothing ever prepares you for how to feel when you're constantly faced with the last dying breaths of black people, my people, on your television or phone screens every single day," 6lack said. "To be black in America is to be aware that I'm valued less by some of the people in this country."