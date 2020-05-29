Lil Yachty completes the trilogy with the release of his new album, Lil Boat 3.

The 19-song album boasts some big name features. Yachty set the stage for this project with the fun-loving single "Oprah's Bank Account" which featured DaBaby and Drake as well as the track "Slit / Whole Time" which showed that he can flow with the best of them.

With this new album, Lil Yachty is hoping to close out his Lil Boat series on a high note.

"Well, I think this whole album Lil Boat 3 is just fun," Yachty said to Complex. "There’s people who love me and who’ve been with me throughout these years. They enjoy it, and it’s something for them. The album is just as fun."

Since emerging on the scene in 2016, Yachty has built himself up to be one of the leaders in hip-hop's youth culture. Despite reaching this pinnacle, critics have chastised his approach to music. Yet, he's now using this as "determination" to carry him through the next phase of his career.

"It’s been a misunderstanding since I came into music or since 2016," Yachty said when asked if he feels his music is misunderstood. "I’m not necessarily trying to prove anything to anybody, but I’m definitely trying to pop my shit. I don’t want to get too deep into it, but I’m definitely determined."

Steam Lil Yachty's Lil Boat 3 below via Spotify.