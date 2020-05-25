A whippit made an appearance on a recent IG Live session from Gunna, whose new album WUNNA is currently projected to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The clip in question, captured over the weekend, is quite brief and sees Gunna hitting presumed nitrous oxide before switching off his IG. And that's it. That's the whole thing:

Naturally, this quick clip was met with some pushback due to the inherent controversy surrounding the prevalence of whippits, the use of which isn't really worth the trouble given the dramatic brevity of the arguable feel-good factor. Many also pointed to what they say are the potential risks associated with whippits, while others argued such risks were nominal.

For a more detailed rundown of the facts surrounding whippits, consider this fairly comprehensive VICE piece from 2016.

Whippitroversy aside, WUNNA—as mentioned above—is indeed pacing for a No. 1 debut. The album's release, as previously reported, was supported by the launch of a horoscope predictor that was a big hit with fans.

Among the goals Gunna has outlined for the WUNNA era, as he explained in a recent Highsnobiety chat, is that he wanted the public to understand "'I'm a real artist." If early reactions to his sophomore album are any indication, he's swiftly hit that mark and beyond.