Cardi B has clapped back at Tomi Lahren once again.

The rapper had some choice words for Lahren on Thursday, after the former TV host tweeted, “How does looting, rioting and destroying your OWN community bring justice for anyone?”

“How does targeting, profilin, beating, and murdering black men with no consequence equal serving and protecting?” Cardi wrote in response. “Who’s giving them justice and trust on cops? Mind your business and eat your salad !”

Cardi has been overtly political as of late. On Friday morning, the Bronx native shared a PSA with her followers regarding George Floyd’s untimely death, suggesting that the protests, looting, and rioting are due to people being “tired” of rallying against police brutality and fighting for their lives. Protests beginning in Minneapolis have led to a number of riots across the nation, with some ending in looting, most prominently a Target in St. Paul, and in another instance, the Minneapolis police precinct being set on fire.

“Seeing people looting and going extremely outraged, it makes me feel like ‘Yes! Finally! Finally, mothafuckas is gonna hear us now. Yeah!’” Cardi said in the video. “And as much as people is so against it, at this point, I feel like I’m not against it even though it do scare me and I don’t want anybody to get hurt. But it’s just really frustrating because police brutality been going on even way before I was born, but it has been more visual ever since social media started getting poppin’. Ever since, let’s say, Instagram started, how many peaceful protests have we seen? How many trending hashtags have we seen? These hashtags keep repeating themself. I feel like I’ve done videos against police brutality—this is like my seventh time. I’ve been doing police brutality videos ever since my teeth been fucked up and the only shit that changed has been my fucking teeth.”

“People are tired,” she continues. “They’re tired of showing that it’s like, ‘Oh, motherfuckas are educated, motherfuckas could take the grown and adult way and act peaceful.’ People are tired of that. So now this is what people have to resort to.”

Cardi also urged her fans to vote in local elections.

“Another way for the people to take power—I don’t want to make everything political, but it is what it is— it’s by voting. And when I say voting I’m not only talking about the president. We could vote for mayors, we could vote for judges, and we could also vote for DAs, district attorneys. Yes, we could vote for these people, for our county. We sure can.”

“The people that are voting for these people are most likely cops, most likely rednecks,” she said. “That’s why every single time that some fuckshit like this happens, it goes to their favor. Because these people have the power as DAs, judges, to prosecute these cops when they do fuckshit like this. That’s why we have to vote. We have to be aware when these elections are going on. We have to be aware and inform ourselves of these people that are in power. You think because they’re not a senator, or they’re not a governor, or they’re not a president, that they don’t have no power, but they have power where you live at. And that’s a fact.”

Cardi and Lahren have come head-to-head before. In 2019, Lahren made the mistake of bashing Cardi for offering her opinion on politics. Cardi, in turn, clapped back at Lahren, offering to “dog walk” Lahren, a threat Cardi revisited in February when Lahren commented on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s decision to sit during the national anthem.