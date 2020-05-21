21 Savage fans have been patiently waiting for him to drop Savage Mode 2, especially after Metro Boomin teased its release in February — and 21 teased it himself last summer.

In an Instagram Live session over the weekend, 21 shared why the project has taken so long to release.

“Savage Mode 2 on the way,” he said. “You know, I gotta perfect my shit. This shit take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my shit. I ain't finna drop anything. My shit gotta be hard. So it's gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other shit going on in my life too that I gotta balance, make all this shit work. But I promise you I'm working. It's finna drop. I promise, it's on the way.”

After Metro revealed that the sequel was en route this year, 21 also confirmed its release, even going so far as to say that it would drop in March. But we still haven’t received anything other than his single “Secret,” featuring Summer Walker. And because that song wasn’t produced by Metro, it’s easy to surmise that it won’t be on Savage Mode 2. The original project, 2016’s Savage Mode was a joint tape between 21 and Metro and included singles “No Heart” and “X,” featuring Future.

21's last release was the 2018 album, I Am > I Was, which later became nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album. While it didn’t win the award, the album single “A Lot,” featuring J. Cole, won Best Rap Song.