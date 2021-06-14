A combination of bad weather and failing infrastructure left one car owner in India with a horrible day.

This weekend, a video started to go viral on social media showing a Hyundai Venue slowly sinking into a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain in the Mumbai area.

The 67-year-old doctor, Dr. Kiran Doshi, was told that his car was sinking into the ground by a man who washes the vehicles in the complex and Doshi decided to record the incident while waiting for police to arrive. When the authorities got there, they discovered that the parking lot was built on an old well that somehow caused the sinkhole due to the rainy weather. Officials had to pump water out of the sinkhole, locate the car under the parking lot, and then pull the Hyundai out of the well.

“We think that the concrete structure weakened over the years and heavy rainfall led to the incident,” Ghatkopar traffic division’s Senior Police Inspector Nagraj Manjre said to The Indian Express while another officer added: “We removed the water from the well using pumps and after we spotted the vehicle, we lifted it with the help of a crane.”

“Half of the well was covered with the concrete portion, while a part of it was kept open,” Doshi explained. “Everyone parks cars there, and this is the first time that a portion of it caved in.”