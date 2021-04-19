Police arrest a Ferris wheel operator after an altercation with a Black woman at a Miami area flea market, Miami’s local ABC affiliate reports.

A video surfaced this weekend of a Black woman and children exiting a Ferris wheel at the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market. The woman and employee were yelling at each other before the man started to attack the woman.

Seeing the man strike the woman prompted on-lookers to come to her aid. Off-duty police officers working at the flea market called for backup due to the “escalating disturbance.” When the police arrived, dozens of people fled the scene and they were not able to immediately locate the victim.

Eventually, authorities identified the woman and interviewed her on Sunday. This gave them “probable cause” to arrest the Ferris wheel employee. The department also denounced the incident as a whole, vowing to prosecute more people if necessary.

“The Opa-locka Police Department does not tolerate any criminal acts of violence and will prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law,” a statement from the Opa locka Police Department reads.