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Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8000-Passenger 'Jumbo Ship' Set to Sail in 2029
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 8,000-Passenger Ace Class Ship Called 'Destiny'

More balconies, new bars and nearly 8,000 guests onboard: What Carnival's next-generation Ace Class mega ship means for the future of cruising.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Data Breach Affecting 10 Million Consumers
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Data Breach Exposes the Information of 10 Million Travelers

A single social engineering scam cracked Carnival’s defenses. Now names, addresses, and ID numbers for millions may be in the wrong hands.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces Yet Another Lawsuit as Man Sues for $5M Over 'Hot Deck'
Life

Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns

A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces New Lawsuit After College Grad Loses Both Legs in Boating Accident
Life

College Grad Sues Carnival After Bahamas Excursion Leads to Double Leg Amputation

The 22-year-old says a 'safe' Bahamas catamaran trip turned into a nightmare in seconds. Now her lawsuit puts Carnival’s excursion safety under scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Rescues 9 People Off the Coast of Florida
Life

Carnival Cruise Ship Pauses Caribbean Voyage to Rescue 9 Near Florida

Passengers watched as Carnival Mardi Gras paused its Caribbean voyage to rescue a stranded boat that had run out of gas, food, and water near Port Canaveral.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
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Carnival Cruise Line Sued by Woman Who Fell Off the Dock on Her Emergency Scooter
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Sued After Mobility Scooter Gangway Crash

The Alabama passenger says a last-minute gangway change turned her mobility scooter exit into a nightmare—adding to Carnival’s growing list of cruise controversies.

Bernadette Giacomazzo62 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Files Federal Charges Against Two Women for On-Board Slap Fight
Life

Carnival Cruise Passengers Face Federal Charges After VIP Line Fight

A petty argument in a VIP customer service line spiraled into a brawl, an FBI probe, and federal assault charges as Carnival’s chaos-filled year continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Passengers Could Briefly Book a $300 Balcony Room Due to Computer Glitch
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Glitch Briefly Sold $300 Balcony Cabins

Carnival fans thought they’d hacked cruise prices — then the balcony deals vanished, and refunds, credits, and fine print kicked in.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Guest Dies After Driving Scooter Off Pier
Life

Carnival Cruise Passenger Dies After Scooter Falls Off Pier in Bahamas

Witnesses described the chaotic moments after a Carnival passenger’s mobility scooter went off a pier at Celebration Key in the Bahamas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Woman Dies After Falling from Carnival Cruise Line Balcony
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Passenger Dies After Balcony Fall Near Catalina Island

A family trip near Catalina Island turned deadly as investigators probe how a fall from a Carnival Firenze balcony became fatal.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago
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Carnival Cruise Line Rescues Sailor and Cat from Capsized Sailboat
Life

How a Carnival Cruise Saved a Drifting Sailor and His Cat

A 10-day Caribbean getaway turned into a real-life rescue mission as Carnival Legend answered distress flares from a tiny sailboat in rough Gulf waters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Jury Orders Carnival Cruise Line to Pay $300K to Woman Who Did 14 Tequila Shots
Life

Carnival Cruise Line Hit With $300K Verdict Over 14 Tequila Shots

A federal jury found Carnival partly responsible for overserving a California nurse before an onboard fall that led to a brain injury claim.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line is Going High-Class on the High Seas with 'Adults Only' Cruises
Life

Carnival Is Rolling Out Invite-Only Cruises With No Kids Allowed

The new sailings replace scrapped trips and focus on casino access, nightlife, and a more adult-focused onboard experience.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Announces First-Ever Trips to Africa Beginning in 2027
Pop Culture

Carnival Cruise Line Is Launching Its First-Ever Trips to Africa in 2027

Carnival Sunshine will add Tunisia and Morocco to its itineraries when the cruise line launches its first African sailings in 2027.

Bernadette Giacomazzo173 days ago
Carnival cruise
Life

Cheerleader Found Dead on Carnival Cruise Was ‘Covered by Life Vests,’ Reports Say

New details are emerging about the death of Anna Kepner.

Jessica Mcbride240 days ago
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Carnival Cruise
Life

Anna Kepner Named as Cheerleader Who Died on Carnival Cruise

Anna Kepner, 18, was named as the woman whose body was found on a Carnival Cruise ship.

Jessica Mcbride248 days ago
Carnival cruise
Life

Video Shows Body Being Removed From Carnival Cruise Ship in Miami

A dead body was found on a Carnival Cruise ship, leading to an investigation in Florida.

Jessica Mcbride251 days ago
Carnival cruise.
Pop Culture

Two Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Deaths Reported at Celebration Key in the Bahamas

The Carnival Cruise ship passengers drowned in separate incidents.

Jessica Mcbride334 days ago

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