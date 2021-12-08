The Fox News headquarters in New York City had its 50-foot tall Christmas tree set on fire last night, and a suspect has been arrested.

According to the NYPD, via USA Today, 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha was detained for his alleged involvement in the burning of the tree. He was charged with arson, criminal trespassing, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, endangering others, disorderly conduct, and reckless endangerment shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Tamanaha, who is reportedly homeless, was reportedly spotted on the Fox News Channel security cameras scaling the tree, which sits outside the West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue headquarters. The blaze was extinguished by firefighters not long after it was reported, and a lighter was found on Tamanaha upon his arrest. Police and the FDNY said no injuries were reported.

It’s not clear if the arson was politically motivated, but Tamanaha is believed to have acted alone.

"The motive I don't think is clear at this point," said police commissioner Dermot Shea. "It's an individual that is known to us. He has a series of low level arrests and [a] drug arrest. He was issued earlier this year some appearance tickets and didn't come back to court, which unfortunately is something we see all too often. Also has some low level arrests out of state."

In an email sent to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said the tree would be replaced following the incident.

“This has become a new wonderful tradition on Fox Square over the last three years. We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us,” she wrote, per Variety. “We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this. We are currently planning on a lighting ceremony for the new tree and will send those details once we have them.”