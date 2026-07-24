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No, Diplo Didn’t Play a Bush at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
A viral video showing the producer doesn't match what was seen on the field during the halftime show.
Here’s How Much Bad Bunny Halftime 'Tree' Performers Earned
The "Bush Bunny" background performers seemingly made more money than the Puerto Rican star himself.
Vince Staples Jokes LA Clippers Should 'Lean In' on Kawhi Leonard Lawsuit and Get Tree Mascot
It comes after the NBA champion was accused of taking a $28 million "no-show job" with a tree company to circumvent NBA salary caps.
Wisconsin Man Was Found Hanging at Golf Course — His Family Wants Answers
The family of Wisconsin man Tory Medley wants "proof" of the cause of death after he was found dead on a Brookfield golf course.
Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Got $28M For Fake Job With Tree Company So Clippers Could Cheat Salary Cap
The company was founded by the Los Angeles Clippers owner, Steve Ballmer.
Janet Jackson Reveals Talented Family Tree, Says She’s ‘Cousins’ With Stevie Wonder, Samuel L. Jackson, and Tracy Chapman
Samuel L. Jackson previously denied speculation that he is related to Michael Jackson.
Irish Woman Loses $820K Injury Claim After Being Photographed Winning Christmas Tree-Throwing Competition
The 36-year-old woman from Ireland said a car accident in 2017 left her unable to work and to care for her children, among other tasks.
Montrealers Share Pictures of Fallen Trees, Damaged Cars After Getting Hit by Massive Ice Storm
Yesterday, an ice storm ravaged most of southern Quebec leaving one million households without power. Hydro-Quebec scrambling scramble to bring electricity back
Alleged Wildfire Arsonist Arrested After Residents Tied Him to Tree
Trennon Smith was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly started two fires in a wooded area in Oregon. He's now facing arson in the first degree charges.
Rick Ross Cut Down His Own Trees After Someone Tried to Charge Him $10,000
Rick Ross gave fans an inside look at his lumberjack aspirations, after he decided he needed to chop down 10 massive oak trees on his property.
Tree Species Named After Leonardo DiCaprio by Scientists
Scientists in London honored the Oscar-winning actor for his environmental activism, specifically his efforts to put an end to rainforest logging.
Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Plans to 'Rewild as Much of the UK as I Can'
In an interview with BBC Radio London, Ed Sheeran expressed his desire to help the environment and said he wants to "rewild as much of the UK" as he can.
Video Shows Fox News Christmas Tree on Fire in NYC, Arson Suspect Arrested
The Fox News headquarters in New York City had its 50-foot-tall Christmas tree set on fire last night, and an arson suspect has been arrested.
A Man Tried to Rescue Cat by Climbing Tree; Firefighters Had to Save Both
An Oklahoma man was attempting to rescue his cat from a tree, but ended up needing to call the Tulsa Fire Department to save him and the cat as well.
SZA Gives Fans a Promising Update on New Music
On Wednesday, SZA also linked up with TAZO and the American Forests nonprofit to unveil a new initiative aimed at helping battle climate change.
Alabama Sheriff's Office's 'Thugshot' Christmas Tree Sparks Outrage
The post goes on to joke about allowing inmates to have free COVID-19 tests, letting them pick out stolen goods, as well as offering 'custom' jumpsuit fittings.
Authorities Rescue Minnesota Man Trapped Under Tree for Four Days, Survived on 'Insects and Rainwater'
Minnesota resident Jonathan Ceplecha, 59, reportedly survived on insects, plants, and rainwater while he waited to be rescued.
Ethiopia Breaks World Record by Planting Over 350 Million Trees in 12 Hours
The previous world record was set by India in 2016.