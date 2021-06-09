Over the past seven days, the U.S. has averaged the lowest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths since March of last year.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, as cited in a CNN report early Wednesday, the country has averaged less than 14,400 daily reported infections and 427 deaths over the past seven days. These numbers mark the lowest the U.S. has experienced since late March 2020.

This latest feat comes amid occasionally daunting updates on the state of the vaccine rollout in the U.S.

Recent analysis from the Washington Post, for example, showed that the U.S. was averaging less than one million shots each day, which marked a decline of more than two-thirds when compared with the April peak of 3.4 million. That decline is seen nationwide and—generally speaking—was expected to happen at some point during the rollout.

However, some health officials have publicly expressed concern regarding how quickly the vaccination rate dropped off, with some recent reports going so far as to question whether the U.S. will now be able to hit Biden’s previously touted July 4 goal.

Earlier this week, the CDC shared updated international travel guidance, with 33 countries being aded to the lowest travel risk category. Even for low-risk areas, of course, it’s widely advised—by the CDC and beyond—that one should be vaccinated before making a visit.

According to the most recent CDC data, an estimated 42.3 percent of the total U.S. population is now fully vaccinated, while 51.7 percent have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

With live events now coming back after a grueling year away, and with your fellow humans all counting on you to mindfully participate in the return to normalcy, now’s the time to get vaccinated. If you haven’t already done so, click here to find an appointment provider near you.