By now, you’ve surely been tuned in to the wave of news coverage preceding the upcoming release of a potentially historic report on UAPs (more commonly known as UFOs). The report is due later this month and has previously been teased by insiders as containing greater insight for the public on a slew of “difficult to explain” sightings.

This week, anonymous comments from senior administration officials and others who have been briefed on the government report highlight just how groundbreaking the next few weeks could be for the UAP research community and beyond.

Per Julian E. Barnes and Helene Cooper’s New York Times report, published Thursday, intelligence officials remain unable to explain the baffling movements of UAPs that were witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years. According to the Times’ sources, the report determines that the “vast majority” of the more than 120 UAP incidents documented over the past 20 years “did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology.”

Furthermore, top officials said the ambiguity of the overall findings included in the upcoming report does not rule out “alien spacecraft” theories and similar explanations. Also proposed is that “at least some” of the UAPs could have been the result of another government like Russia or China testing out new technology, though the extent to which that theory is applied—i.e. the total number of theory-appropriate incidents and the characteristics of each—were not disclosed.

CNN also published a forward-looking piece on the UFO report on Thursday, drawing similar comments from sources familiar with the report’s findings. Per three of their sources:

“According to three of those sources, the report does not however rule out the possibility they are alien spacecraft.”

For reasons some have assumed are questionable, these latest glimpses at this highly anticipated report have been largely presented with headlines that—at first glance—make it sound as if the intelligence community has determined there is zero chance of an extraterrestrial explanation for any of these UAP encounters. An actual reading of these sources’ comments, however, shows that is very much not the case. In fact, the opposite is true: Nothing (aside from American military tech) has been ruled out, including explanations of the from-another-world variety.

In May, Luis “Lue” Elizondo—the former director of a previous Pentagon UAP program who more recently was involved with Tom DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science—was reported to have alleged in a 64-page complaint that he was targeted in a smear campaign after going public with his concern about the lack of governmental attention paid to UAPs.

Reached by Complex for comment on that complaint, Elizondo—a self-described disclosure advocate—said it’s time for Americans to start getting the answers their tax dollars have already paid for.

“Covering up the truth with coordinated disinformation is un-American,” Elizondo told Complex via email when asked about the reported smear campaign. “The brave women and men, with whom I’ve proudly served, do not put their lives on the line for a few skittish bureaucrats; they dedicate their lives to the Constitution, the American people, and the truth. I’m encouraged by the support I’ve received from inside and outside the Pentagon. The few remaining individuals fighting against transparency are not representative of the America I know. Our tax dollars have paid for answers. It’s about time the American people start to receive them.”