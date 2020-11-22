TikTok star Nathan Apodaca—a.k.a. Doggface208—has shared his “Songs to Skate to” Tidal playlist.

The man became an internet sensation earlier this fall when his Fleetwood Mac-soundtracked video went viral. And as one would think, the playlist kicks off with Fleetwood Mac’s song “Dreams” and is followed by a diverse selection of records, spanning rock, rap, reggae, pop, and more.

The playlist melds older hits with some more modern music, like Bruno Mars’ “Marry You,” The Beatles’ “Hey Jude,” Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’’ Nite (nightmare),” and OutKast’s “Elevators (Me & You).” Other tracks include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Peter Tosh, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Pink Floyd, and Tom Petty.

Apodaca’s “Dreams” clip went Viral in late September, where we see him riding on his skateboard while sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice—a video that also ended up giving Fleetwood Mac a boost in streams. Days later, Apodaca released a line of merch via UpMerch that made over $30,000 in profit over five days, a collection of t-shirts and hoodies that boasted various self-designed graphics. Around that time, Ocean Spray also gifted him a new truck that was fully stocked with juice.

Stream Apodaca’s “Songs to Skate to” playlist below.