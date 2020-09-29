Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," a track taken from the band's 1977 album Rumours, is once again providing the soundtrack to a god-tier meme.

You've certainly seen it. If you haven't, do yourself a favor below:

The clip comes from TikTok user 420doggface208 and sees the man enjoying a contagious moment of Mac-inspired bliss while coasting through the universe atop a skateboard. Notably, the man—identified in this KnowYourMeme breakdown as Nathan Apodaca—also utilizes the unique joy brought on by sipping from a delicious jug of juice.

Apodaca's clip, naturally, went extremely viral over the weekend thanks—in part, at least—to a widely shared screen recording posted to Twitter by user @DrewFrogger. As the views and tribute videos started piling up, Apodaca himself took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the moment:

And this isn't only the instance of 420doggface208 putting this proven formula to good use, with other examples including this equally golden clip soundtracked by Green Day's "Brain Stew":

In terms of the song itself, as Billboard pointed out, the clip's sustained popularity will certainly result in major boosts for the long-adored classic. On Spotify, as seen here, the track has already seen massive gains in the hundreds of thousands of streams since the skateboard and juice-assisted clip was posted on Sept. 25 (though it appears to have already been bubbling up with a noticeable resurgence even before that).