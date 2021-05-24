Three lab researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were sent to the hospital with an illness in the fall of 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Per the report, intelligence gathered by “an international partner” further raises suspicion brought on by a State Department document which claims that employees at the lab where the coronavirus possibly originated from were hospitalized with symptoms “consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness” in November 2019.

These findings, which wouldn’t definitely confirm that these workers contracted the virus, have been debated among current and former U.S. officials, who have told the WSJ that “the information that we had coming from the various sources was of exquisite quality… It was very precise.” Others have argued for further support of these claims.

It has been suspected by epidemiologists and virologists that the coronavirus first started cropping up in Wuhan in November 2019, however, Beijing didn’t report its first case until Dec. 8. The Wuhan Institute hasn’t released records regarding its work with coronaviruses in bats, and China has disputed accusations that their labs are responsible for the virus getting out. “The U.S. continues to hype the lab leak theory,” the country’s foreign ministry said in response to the WSJ report.

Earlier this month, a group of the world’s top scientists called for “a proper investigation” in wake of the World Health Organization’s conclusion that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” calling the theory viable. “Knowing how COVID-19 emerged is critical for informing global strategies to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks,” the group said in a statement.

Dr. Fauci is also believed to back an investigation.