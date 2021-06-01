A bar worker in Spain has reportedly been arrested after she sliced off her boss’s penis following an alleged rape attempt.

Euro Weekly News reports that the woman cut her boss’s genitals after her allegedly attempted to rape her Monday night at Sant Andreu de la Barca outside Barcelona. The woman in her 30s, whose identity was not revealed, then called the police and said she was trying to fight off the alleged rapist, the Daily Mail reports.

A Mossos d’Esquadra police force spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that “a woman has been arrested for a crime of wounding following an incident around midnight at a bar in Sant Andreu de la Barca,” according to the Daily Mail.

The man was also reportedly arrested for sexual assault following the woman’s allegations, Euro Weekly News reports, after sources told the Daily Mail that the boss had raped her multiple times over a span of months.

The outlet reports that it was not clear if doctors could reattach the man’s sliced penis following the incident when he was rushed to Bellvitge Hospital, a public hospital in l’Hospitalet de Llobregrat. The woman is being held at a nearby police station. Detectives reportedly opened an investigation into her claims of sexual assault.