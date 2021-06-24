Rudy Giuliani’s law license in New York was suspended by an appellate court on Thursday due to comments he made regarding the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to former VP Joe Biden.

The court, as noted in a report from the New York Times’ Nicole Hong and Ben Protess, said in their decision that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the election while operating as Trump’s personal lawyer. Furthermore, the court said in its decision that there is “uncontroverted evidence” that the former NYC mayor (and reluctant Borat 2 star) had communicated these false statements to the general public, lawmakers, and others.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the court said. “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee (sometimes AGC or Committee).”

To read the court’s full decision, click here.