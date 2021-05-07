Minnesota authorities have confirmed an active hostage situation at Wells Fargo branch located in St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud Times, police received a report about a possible robbery at the bank shortly before 2 p.m. local time. Police Lt. Lori Ellering told the outlet negotiations were ongoing and that were no reported injuries at this time. Officials have not confirmed the number of people inside the building, but it is believed all the hostages are bank employees.

“The SCPD and FBI are working together on this incident and are working with SWAT resources on scene,” Ellering said.

At around 6:30 p.m. news outlets spotted a woman exiting the bank with her hands in the air. Moments later, an unidentified person appears to throw a stack of cash outside the door.

A second female hostage exited the bank about half an hour later.

“We can confirm a hostage situation at Wells Fargo’s St. Cloud South branch, located at 200 33rd Avenue South,” Staci Schiller, a Wells Fargo spokesperson, told the St. Cloud Times. “We are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever we can to assist the authorities in their investigation. We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues. The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority.”

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area.

