Police are searching for the suspected gunman who opened fire at a Texas business Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person dead.

According to the CNN, the attack occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time at a business building in Bryan, Texas. Police Lt. Jason James says the shooting was over by the time officers arrived at the scene, where they discovered “several victims.”

“At this site, when law enforcement showed up it was already over with,” James said during a press conference, as reported by the Associated Press. “… It’s a pretty rapidly evolving situation.”

Authorities confirmed at least four people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The names and ages of the victims have not been revealed, but Bryan Chief Eric Buske told CNN they were all in critical condition.

“One other person was transported with no injuries – apparently it was an asthma attack – and one person was deceased at the scene,” Buske said.

Witnesses reportedly identified the gunman during interviews with law enforcement, although police have not provided a description of the suspect.

James did not reveal the name of the targeted business; however, a search of the provided address shows it is the location of Kent Moore Cabinets’ headquarters.

“It’s a business so there’s a lot of employees that were inside,” he said, “and (police are) investigating who saw what and how it all transpired. … we’re trying to find the connection to [the shooter] and this business, and then we’ll be able to figure out exactly who we’re looking for and be able to get that out to the public.”

CNN reports a possible suspect was taken into custody in Grimes County after a trooper was shot.

Bryan is located about 100 miles outside of Houston and Austin.

This story is being updated.