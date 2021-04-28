An under-construction nearly $20 million dollar Montreal mansion, belonging to PornHub CEO Feras Antoon, has been burned down, just three days after it went on the market. Police are currently investigating the scene as an arson attack that occurred on Sunday night.

Prior to being set alight the formerly sweet house had eight bedrooms and 12 baths. Construction on it first began in 2019.

The property first made headlines when Antoon purchased it for $2 million (also in 2019) and then got rid of more than 220 trees to build the house.

According to The New York Post, police were called to the scene by a witness at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. That person told authorities they’d seen two people trespassing on the property. At the time that responders got to the scene the fire had already spread rapidly.

More than 80 firefighters combated the blaze, which was finally under control by 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors were told to evacuate. Nobody was hurt.

“Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence,” said Antoon in a statement to VICE. “The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbors are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further.”

You can head over to The Post to see what no longer exists. It was set to be a three-story home with an art gallery, a sick living room, a pool, an aquarium lounge, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, walk-in closets, suite bathrooms, a master suite, a marble bathtub, a billiards lounge, a gym, a multi-sport complex/basketball court that could double as a ballroom, a (sick) home theater, a spa, a maybe frivolous elevator (your call), and a nine-car garage.