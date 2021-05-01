Since the presidential election, Dominion Voting Systems has filed multiple defamation lawsuits against Trump supporters who’ve alleged that Dominion was to blame for the former president’s loss.

Now, conservative television outlet Newsmax has walked back its claims that Dominion helped rig the voting process so as to avoid a defamation suit. The outlet also apologized to Eric Coomer, security director at the U.S. election equipment manufacturer.

“Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so,” its statement said. “Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in any conversation with members of ‘Antifa,’ nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization.”

Newsmax also wrote in its statement that its allegations that Trump was victorious in the election were false.

“Newsmax would like to clarify its coverage of Dr. Coomer and note that while Newsmax initially covered claims by President Trump’s lawyers, supporters and others that Dr. Coomer played a role in manipulating Dominion voting machines, Dominion voting software, and the final vote counts in the 2020 presidential election, Newsmax subsequently found no evidence that such allegations were true,” the release said.

“Many of the states whose results were contested by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election have conducted extensive recounts and audits, and each of these states certified the results as legal and final.”

According to NBC News, Coomer has since removed Newsmax from a defamation suit following its apology, which was publicized on its website and cable channel. The same lawsuit also names the Trump Campaign, Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, One America News Network, among others. Dominion has also filed federal defamation suits against Fox News, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Giuliani, and Powell, where Dominion is asking for billions in damages.

Back in December, Coomer said he and his family had been victim to death threats after his personal information was spread on conservative websites.