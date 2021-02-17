Dominion Voting Systems is planning to file a lawsuit against Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO whose MAGA-supporting behavior includes the spreading of baseless election fraud claims.

Speaking with the Daily Beast on Tuesday, Tom Clare—an attorney repping Dominion—said the company expects to file the suit in question “imminently” and noted Lindell’s repeated instances of false allegations revolving around the 2020 election between Trump and Biden.

“He has doubled down and tripled down,” Clare said. “He has made himself a higher public profile with his documentary.”

Previously, per Tuesday’s report, Dominion sent letters to Lindell telling him to retract claims centered on baseless allegations of their voting software having stolen votes from the single-term POTUS. Not long after getting one of these letters in January, infamously, Lindell took a meeting with Trump at the White House. In comments responding to news of the impending suit on Tuesday, Lindell again remained adamant regarding the baseless claims.

Also in January, the poly-foam pillow man’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after “repeated violations” of the service’s election misinformation policy. Prior to that, a number of retailers—including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s—had said they would no longer sell MyPillow products.

And earlier this month, David Hogg—a Parkland shooting survivor and prominent gun reform activist—announced he was putting together a rival company to Lindell’s MyPillow with software maker William LeGate. With their endeavor, Hogg said, the two will “prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business, and help make the world a better place while doing it.”