On Monday, authorities announced the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, approximated at about 25,000, as part of a multi-million dollar drug bust in New York’s Westchester County.

On Wednesday 28-year-old Carlos Vasquez was arrested in New Jersey by that state’s police in connection with the drugs. The New York Drug Enforcement Task Force says they found at least 25,000 fentanyl pills in Vasquez’s apartment. They also say they found about 38 kilograms of other drugs, including cocaine and heroin, packed and prepped for distribution. Vasquez was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He’s currently in a New Jersey jail awaiting extradition to Westchester.

As a part of the same bust, $35,000 was also seized by authorities from a Yonkers residence.

“This seizure is indicative of how traffickers are making street drugs highly potent and highly addictive by adding fentanyl,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan. “This is a warning that local traffickers vary methods of distribution, some selling only fentanyl and some selling mixtures of fentanyl and other drugs. Therefore, drug users beware, what you may think is one drug, is really laced with something more powerful and deadly.”