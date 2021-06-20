After being given 0% chance of survival, the newly declared world’s most premature baby has celebrated his first birthday, according to Guinness World Records.

Born weighing less than a pound—and a tenth of the size of the average newborn—Richard Scott William Hutchinson entered the world five months prematurely in 2020, and he was tiny enough to fit in the palm of his parents’ hands.

Beth and Rick Hutchinson’s son was born after Beth had medical complications, and doctors prepared the parents for “the worst” at the Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis.

“When Rick and Beth received prenatal counselling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team,” said Richard’s neonatologist at Children’s Minnesota, Dr Stacy Kern. “I knew the first few weeks of Richard’s life would be very difficult, but I felt that if he could make it through that, he would be a survivor.”

The “miracle baby” finally celebrated his first birthday on June 5, as GWC recognized him officially as the most premature baby to ever survive, surpassing a 35-year record held by James Elgin Gill and another more-recent tie to that record.

After being born last year, the newest record-holder spent six months in the hospital, as his parents traveled back and forth from their home in Wisconsin, across state lines to visit him. Hutchinson was sent home in December and now lives happily with his family and dogs.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Beth said. “We’re still surprised about it. But we’re happy. It’s a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births.”