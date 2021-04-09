A Michigan home inspector was allegedly caught on camera pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll, the New York Post reports.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven reportedly committed the act on March 22 in the nursery of a 22-year-old woman’s home in Oxford Township, Michigan. VanLuven was initially hired by the homeowner to inspect the property before it was sold. Yet, during the inspection, the woman saw the 59-year-old touching himself with the toy on her camera feed. The sight of the act prompted her to record the incident via a phone app hooked to the nanny-cam and contact the police.

When the sheriff’s deputies arrived, VanLuven claimed to have only moved the doll to look at an electrical outlet. Yet after being told that he was caught on camera, the suspect made “incriminating statements” then apologized. The act was so appalling that the Oakland County Sherrif was at a loss of words.

“I mean, it’s just—wow,” Sherrif Michael Bouchard told Detroit’s local Fox affiliate. “While he was in there, he took the opportunity to be in a baby’s nursery. And worse, while he’s in there—for whatever sick reason—finds himself in need of sexually gratifying himself with a Tickle Me Elmo doll.”

VanLuven has since been booked in the Oakland County jail on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property. A judge has also ordered that a mental health evaluation be conducted. He faces up to two years in jail. And if he’s released on the $2,500 bond, he’ll be banned from being alone in properties that don’t belong to him.