22-year-old Georgia man Tamarius David has been arrested after he shot and killed 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield in Miami Beach, Florida, and then reportedly danced over his lifeless body.

CBS Miami reports that a witness and police said that David shot Wakefield at close range as he was eating at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant on Ocean Drive on Tuesday. “After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” a witness who wished to remain anonymous told the outlet.

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying ‘It’s time to die.’ He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” his uncle, Mike Wakefield, said per the Miami Herald. “Justin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.” Wakefield was on vacation from Castlerock, Colorado at the time, and attempted to stop David from shooting his one-year-old son. Another customer at the restaurant suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the gunfire.

According to the arrest report, David admitted to being “high on mushrooms” during the incident, which he claimed “made him feel empowered.” He has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder. Footage of the aftermath shows David yelling “I did it” in a nearby alleway shortly after he shot and killed Wakefield.

“I’m angry and disgusted by the horrific shooting yesterday of Dustin Wakefield,” said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber in a statement. “Though it appears it was entirely random, that does not make it any less shocking or provide any solace to his young family.” Mike Wakefield has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to support his family.