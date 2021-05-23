Two people were killed and another 12 injured at a mass shooting at a house party in Bridgeton, New Jersey last night.

One of the 12 people injured was in critical condition, and the two victims, whose names have not been released, were a 25-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man. The motive remains under investigation, police said, and no arrests have been made yet as of today.

At around 11:50 p.m. last night, officers were called to a house on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County to investigate a possible shooting. Around 100 people were attending the party, which was ‘90’s themed, and chopper video showed on Sunday morning that a tent had been knocked over and debris had been scattered around the yard as people fled. Some of the injured had transported themselves to a hospital, while medics transported others.

Police were also investigating a vehicle parked at a graveyard nearby, though it is unclear if the vehicle is connected. The uncle of one of the deceased victims was on scene and called his niece a “good girl,” and shared that he was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“I just started hearing at first what I thought was fireworks,” said Rev. Michael Keene of the Trinity AME Church, which was across the street from the shooting. “It was really gunshots, and I heard nine in rapid succession...If you’re going to a party, why do you need to take a gun?”

Multiple police agencies are not investigating the crime, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station. “We have had a lot of challenges in this community and we’ve had a lot of tragedies,” said Melissa Helmbrecht, a community leader from the HopeLoft Community Center. “I’m just worried for our friends, family’s and employees. Over the coming days, we’re going to have a lot of pieces to put back together.”