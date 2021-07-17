A Colorado man has been found guilty of killing his teenage son nearly a decade ago.

According to Denver 9 News, a jury convicted Mark Redwine of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine. The child was reported missing in November 2012 when he went to Durango, Colorado for a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit. Prosecutors say that at some point during Dylan’s stay, the boy discovered compromising photos of his father inside the home. The pictures reportedly showed Redwine dressed in women’s underwear and eating what appeared to be feces out of a diaper.

Dylan allegedly confronted his dad about the images, causing Redwine to react violently and ultimately kill his son in a fit of rage. The child was last seen alive on the night of Nov. 19, 2012, but it wasn’t until summer 2013 when investigators found Dylan’s partial remains about 10 miles away from Redwine’s home. Additional remains were located in 2015.

Redwine’s legal team argued that the child was likely killed by a wild animal; However, evidence suggested the death was the result of foul play. Witnesses claimed that just days before a search party began, Redwine was seen driving down the same road where Dylan’s remains were later discovered. A forensic expert also noted that a fracture on Dylan’s skull was consistent with blunt-force trauma, which was likely inflicted by another individual.

Redwine was indicted and arrested for Dylan’s murder in 2017. He will remain behind bars until his sentencing hearing on Oct. 8. Redwine is facing 48 years in prison.