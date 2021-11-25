A Tennessee man was arrested following an incident last week where he threatened Little Caesars workers with an AK-47 because he felt like they made him wait too long for his pizza, The Charlotte Observer reports.

Charles Douglas Doty Jr., 63, became angry when an employee informed him that his pepperoni pizza would take 10 minutes to make. Doty demanded that he receive a free breadsticks order, but it’s uncertain if his request was granted. He ended up walking outside to wait only to return shortly thereafter with an AK-47.

Doty allegedly pointed his weapon at the employees and ordered them to immediately give him his pizza. “He comes walking back in and hasn’t pointed at anybody yet. I was taking care of a female customer and she was just getting ready to leave, then he gets the gun. He pointed at me saying where is my d--- pizza I want my pizza,” Kimberleigh Murrell, a former employee who was working that night, told WVLT. “Honestly fear and utter disbelief like I was shocked it was over a six dollar pizza.”

He stopped another worker who tried to leave the store, asking “where in the hell” they thought they were going. That employee retreated to the back of the store and called 911. In the midst of his tirade, someone inside the location who also ordered and already received their pizza tried to give it to Doty.

When police arrived, Doty had already left the store. He was later taken into custody and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping. His bond has been set at $90,000.