A Michigan man rushed into his burning home last Saturday and rescused two infant daughters based on memory, despite not being able to see what was in front of him.

And now, a GoFundMe for Ray Lucas’ family has reached nearly $220,000 in just five days, after Ray and his twin daughters Malaysia and Milan suffered severe burns and their home has been deemed unliveable.

The 23-year-old father, along with his wife Shi’Ann Brown, left to run an errand and when they came back, their home was on fire. According to the GoFundMe, the family lost “everything” in the fire and Lucas is “worried because he cannot go back to work due to the extent of his injuries.”

But despite it all, Lucas told Fox 2 that he knew he “had to get my babies out.”