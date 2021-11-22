The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee has released its report on former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

In a statement shared Monday, Chairman Charles Lavine described the report as “an historic undertaking” that documents “disturbing” behavior.

“The former governor’s conduct—as shown in this report—is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office,” Lavine said. “I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”

The committee said Monday that the report focuses on “multiple instances” of sexual harassment, the utilization of state resources and property in service of a 2020 Cuomo book, and information regarding Cuomo being “not fully transparent” about the number of nursing home residents that died as a result of COVID-19.

Explained in the 63-page report is that a committee investigation was conducted into allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and other misconduct by Cuomo while in office. 12 women have made allegations of this nature, with seven of those 12 confirmed to have been employees of the state at the time.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” Speaker Carl Heastie, who tasked the committee with an investigation back in March of this year, said Monday.

Read the full report here.

Back in August, the Assembly Judiciary Committee was given a report from independent lawyers selected by New York Attorney General Letitia James. “This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said at the time.

Cuomo formally resigned in August, at which point Kathy Hochul took office as governor, making history in the process.