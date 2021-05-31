An elementary school gym teacher in Virginia has been placed on leave by his district after refusing to use transgender students’ preferred pronouns and speaking about it at a board meeting.

Byron “Tanner” Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary, attended a Loudoun County Public Schools meeting about a “Rights of Transgender and Gender-Expansive Students” policy last week, sharing that he was “speaking out of love for those who are suffering from gender dysphoria.” In his speech in front of the district, the gym teacher said he watched a “60 Minutes” special about teenagers “de-transitioning,” according to the New York Post.

“It’s not my intention to hurt anyone, but there are certain truths that we must face when ready,” he said, later adding that he “serves God” before being a teacher and that he will “not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion.”

The district confirmed to the Loudoun-Times Mirror that Cross had been placed on leave last week, as the teacher’s wife Angela Cross elaborated on the news on her Facebook page.

She wrote that they “spoke out first and foremost to protect the children” and thought they were defending “the first amendment rights of teachers and staff.”

“Because this involves a personnel matter, I can offer no further information,” Leesburg Elementary principal Shawn Lacy wrote in his statement.