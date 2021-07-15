Sixteen individuals involved with a Florida-based white supremacist group have been charged for alleged crimes including murder and kidnapping.

NBC News reports that the members from the group, known as the Unforgiven, were indicted on racketeering charges for “propagating Aryan philosophy.” According to the indictment, the members utilized “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” in an attempt to gather information about the investigation into the group. They also used their relationships with these officials to allegedly smuggle illegal items for inmates in prison.

It has been alleged that the group would order individuals to engage in acts of violence in order to join, and that only those who have studied “Aryan philosophy” would be accepted. Tattoos are also among the list of requirements, with members getting tattoos of various hate symbols, including swastikas and SS bolts. One off-shoot in the group was a political branch called Route 21, which is allegedly an “attempt to disgusie the white supremacist roots of its political activity.”

Several members of the group charged have nicknames that included “Shrek,” “Scumbag,” and “Chain Gang,” among others. The three men with these nicknames—51-year-old George Andrews, 34-year-old Brandon Welch, and 36-year-old Joshua Williamson—are facing a potential of 30 years behind bars if convicted.

39-year-old David Howell is another man included in the indictment, and he has been charged with allegedly assaulting protesters with a weapon at a “Peace Walk for Black Lives” protest in June, 2020. As per the Anti-Defamation League, the Unforgiven has been described as a white supremacist prison gang, which the indictment also mentions. One of the members previously pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.