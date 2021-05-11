A Florida mother was arrested on Friday after she allegedly encouraged her son to fight another child before jumping into the altercation herself, Orlando’s CBS affiliate reports.

Volusia County deputies responded to reports of a fight in Orange City. Per police, Jamie Gensler confronted the victim and accused him of knocking over a basketball hoop the night before. She called for her son to come out of the home and fight the victim, which he did. As they were fighting, Gensler reportedly guided her son through the altercation, instructing him to hit the victim in the “balls and gut.”

Gensler’s son was able to knock the victim to the ground. When he tried to get to his feet, Gensler jumped in the fight, punching the child in his head and slapping him. The incident left the victim with a large abrasion on his forehead above his right eye. Deputies claim neighbors recorded the fight, with footage confirming Gensler started the altercation. When they questioned the 35-year-old, they also noticed that her knuckles were bruised.

Upon her arrest, Gensler says that the victim and his friends had been trying to provoke her son throughout the day and he finally agreed to fight them. She admitted to providing her son with instructions on how to handle the fight since it was happening in her presence. She will now face charges of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Also in the “Florida moms fighting kids” department, a 34-year-old was arrested in Jacksonville in March for entering her daughter’s middle school with a boxing glove on and attacking a girl. Per the New York Post, the woman “already had the glove on when she arrived on campus—insisting that it was super-glued to her wrist and she couldn’t remove it.”