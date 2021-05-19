A Florida girl showed her survival instincts when she fought off a would-be kidnapper at a bus stop, the Washington Post reports.

30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga was charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault, and battery, after he tried to abduct the 11-year-old girl on Tuesday, an incident that was caught by a surveillance camera.

The girl was standing at the bus stop when Stanga is seen approaching her with a knife. He grabs the girl and tries to pull her into his white Dodge Journey, but she successfully frees herself by putting up a struggle.

“She went limp. She’s kicking, she’s pushing, she’s punching, and she’s able to get free,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons told the Pensacola News Journal. After freeing herself, the girl ran home.

According to jail records, Stanga’s home address is less than 10 minutes from the girl’s bus stop. The victim reported that he had been watching her for multiple weeks and made her uncomfortable by talking to her at the bus stop. This prompted her mother to wait with her at the bus stop, but Stanga chose the one day her mother couldn’t make it to attack her. Stanga reportedly has prior sexual abuse offenses, and is being held without bond at the Escambia County jail.

Sheriff Simmons applauded the girl for being a fighter but also wanted to stress how close this incident was to becoming very dangerous.

“We’re very fortunate that she’s a fighter … and we’re not out there today looking for a missing little girl,” he said. “It’s important to emphasize how horrible this could have been.”