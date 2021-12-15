Elon Musk was just named Times’ Person of the Year, and in response, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to comment on how the award should have gone to someone who pays their taxes and not Musk, who she believes is “freeloading off everyone else.”

Musk didn’t take too kindly to these comments and decided to respond with a snide remark, calling Senator Warren a hypocrite and reposting a Fox News article about her.

The billionaire went on to call her an “angry mom” and “Senator Karen” for her criticism of him.

Musk later tweeted that he will “pay more taxes than any American in history this year.” Well, some Twitter users didn’t agree with Musk’s snark response to Warren’s criticism, commenting on how the richest man in the world is in no position to comment on another person's privilege.

Senator Warren wasn’t the only person who didn’t agree with Musk being named Person of the Year. Many others pointed out Musk’s social media behavior and a racial harassment lawsuit centered on Tesla an ample reason why he didn’t deserve the honor.