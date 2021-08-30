A doctor in Connecticut who was previously arrested for allegedly selling opioid prescriptions for cash has now been accused of attempting to hire a Hells Angels member to take out a witness in the impending trial.

The doctor in question, Anatoly Braylovsky, is said to be an internal medicine physician who once operated the Family Practice of Greater New Haven, LLC, in Wallingford. Dating back as far as 2014, both the DEA and local police had received complaints regarding Braylovsky’s alleged prescription methodology.

“Between approximately January 2016 and May 2020, Medicare and Medicaid have paid more than $1.6 million for schedule II medications, including oxycodone, prescribed by Braylovsky,” the DOJ detailed in a press release in June 2020. “During that time, Medicare and Medicaid have also paid Braylovsky’s practice more than $590,000 for routine office visits.”

Originally arrested in May of last year and later hit with a multi-count indictment, Braylovsky—as reported by Justin Rohrlich for the Daily Beast on Monday—is now facing an obstruction of justice accusation in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire effort.

Earlier this month, a former FBI employee reached out to a special agent to inform them that a concerned citizen had informed him of Braylovsky having visited the informant’s workplace in search of assistance in dealing with witnesses in the forthcoming trial. Braylovsky is said to have expressed a desire to avoid returning to jail, at one point allegedly stating “this guy’s gotta go” when talking about a witness who was planning to testify against him.

Allegedly, Braylovsky asked the informant if he could be connected with their “brother,” who Braylovsky is alleged to have believed was the president of the Hells Angels club. From there, things escalated quickly, with Braylovsky eventually showing up in the parking lot of a local Home Depot for an in-person meeting with someone he was not aware was an undercover agent.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Braylovsky’s attorney for additional comment and will update this post accordingly.

Braylovsky, per the Beast, was arrested once again on Aug. 27. The jury selection process for his aforementioned trial is slated to begin in early October.