On Saturday night a Connecticut man was killed when he was thrown from his 1995 Harley-Davidson motorcycle after hitting a live bear.

According to reports, 65-year-old Thomas Kovalik landed in the roadway on that state’s Route 222. Law enforcement who responded to the accident found him in the street after the crash, which occurred at about 10:35 p.m. When the scene was discovered his vehicle was “laid down on its side.”

Kovalik was taken to a nearby medical center, Torrington’s Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The roadway was shutdown as authorities investigated the accident. That investigation remains underway, though the road’s since been opened back up.

Reports don’t indicate what happened to the bear.

Similar incidents have occurred to other motorcyclists recently, including a couple who were seriously injured after hitting a black bear in Jefferson County, Florida, and a(nother) Florida man from Ocala who died, along with the bear, after an accident that happened in March.