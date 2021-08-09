Canada has officially reopened its doors to U.S. citizens and permanent residents to visit for non-essential reasons. Starting September 7, fully vaccinated visitors from elsewhere in the world will also be welcomed into the country.

Eligible Americans planning to travel to Canada must meet the below requirements:

- Reside in or travelling from the U.S.

- Full-vaccination proof with any of the vaccines approved by Health Canada (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson)

- Provide a negative COVID-19 test result no longer than 72 hours old, taken before entering Canada

Tourists entering via land or air border must have a pre-arrival COVID-19 test and submit the proof through the ArriveCAN app. Some of the other requirements include a negative molecular test for COVID-19.

John Adams, a Florida resident who had launched an aggressive advertising campaign against the travel restrictions, was already on his way to B.C. by Monday morning.

“Our long-awaited journey to get back to our home on Vancouver Island has finally begun,” he told the Canadian Press from the airport in Tampa.

“So far, our experience has been totally hassle-free given the substantial new requirements.”

Since children under the age of 12 haven’t been approved for the vaccine in both countries, quarantine is no longer necessary. The same is valid for the mandatory quarantine in hotels.

The reopening comes as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. reach a six-month high, driven by the rapid spread of the Delta variant across the country as it struggles with low vaccination rates. Nationwide, COVID cases have averaged 100,000 for three days in a row, an increase of 35 percent over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of public health data. The surge of the virus was strongest in Louisiana, Florida, and Arkansas.

Even though Canada is easing things up, the U.S. is not giving Canadians the same treatment, as the U.S. land border is remaining closed to non-essential travel until further notice. Air and sea travellers are cleared, though passengers by rail, ferry, and pleasure boat are not allowed in.

Last week, the White House made a statement that it’s still deciding whether to require visitors from outside the country to be fully vaccinated when restrictions are eased.

The Biden administration mentioned concerns over the Delta variant and that borders should stay closed until at least August 21.